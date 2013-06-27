June 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Telekom Finanzmanagement GmbH

Guarantor Telekom Austria AG

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date July 4, 2023

Coupon 3.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.503

Spread 155 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 183.1bp

over the may 2023 DBR

Payment Date July 4, 2013

Lead Manager(s) DZ Bank, Lloyds Bank

& Mitsubishi UFJ Securities

Ratings Baa1 (Moody's) & BBB (S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law Austrian

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0950055359

Data supplied by International Insider.