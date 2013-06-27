Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Telekom Finanzmanagement GmbH
Guarantor Telekom Austria AG
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date July 4, 2023
Coupon 3.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.503
Spread 155 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 183.1bp
over the may 2023 DBR
Payment Date July 4, 2013
Lead Manager(s) DZ Bank, Lloyds Bank
& Mitsubishi UFJ Securities
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's) & BBB (S&P)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law Austrian
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0950055359
Data supplied by International Insider.
