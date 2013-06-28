June 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower Network Rail Infrastructure Finance Plc

Guarantor United Kingdom Of Great Britain And Northern Ireland

Issue Amount 200 million sterling

Maturity Date Novemebr 22, 2047

Coupon 1.125 pct

Reoffer price 126.077

Spread 31 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 0.75 pct Due 2047 UKT

Payment Date July 05, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 50 - 1

Notes The issue size will total 3.76 billion sterling

When fungible

Permanent ISIN XS0322049296

