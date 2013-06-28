China cenbank rolls over maturing MLF loans - sources
SHANGHAI, March 7 China's central bank rolled over maturing medium-term facility (MLF) loans on Tuesday, two banking sources said.
June 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Bayerische Landesbank
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date July 03, 2020
Coupon 6-Month Euribor + 4bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 6-Month Euribor + 4bp
Payment Date July 03, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BayernLB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme
ISIN DE000BLB2F83
March 6 Appliances and electronics retailer hhgregg Inc and its Gregg Appliances Inc unit filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday, as they continued to struggle with declining sales for about four years.
* Eric barr has assumed role of chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: