Borrower Shanks Group Plc

Guarantor Cairo Group Ltd, Orgaworld Canada Ltd, Shanks BV,

Shanks & Mcewan (Environmental Services) Ltd,

Shanks & Mcewan (Overseas Holdings) Ltd, Shanks Belgium

Holdings BV, Shanks Capital Investment Ltd, Shanks Chemical

Services Ltd, Shanks Environmental Services Ltd, Shanks Finance Ltd,

Shanks Financial Management Ltd, Shanks Hainaut SA, Shanks

Holding Ltd, Shanks Investment, Shanks Liege-Luxembourg SA, Shanks

PFI Investments Ltd, Shanks SA, Shanks Vlaanderen NV and Shanks

Waste Management Ltd

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date July 30, 2019

Coupon 4.23 pct

Issue price 101.875

Yield 3.874 pct

Payment Date July 30, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & KBC Bank

Listing London

Full fees 1.875 pct

Denoms (K) 1

Negative Pledge Yes

Cross Default Yes

ISIN XS0949931645

