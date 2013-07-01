July 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower Nordea Bank AB

Issue Amount 1.05 billion Swedish crown

Maturity Date January 05, 2016

Coupon 3-Month Stibor + 35bp

Issue price Par

Discount Margin 3-Month Stibor + 36bp

Payment Date Swedbank AB

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),

AA- (Fitch)

Listing Irish

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0950892595

