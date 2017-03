Taiwan stocks edge down on profit-taking

TAIPEI, March 3 Taiwan stocks fell on Friday, tracking broader Asia, as investors booked profits ahead of the weekend. The main TAIEX index fell 0.3 percent to 9,658.61 points as of 0127 GMT, after closing up 0.2 percent in the previous session. The electronics subindex fell 0.4 percent, while the financial subindex was largely flat. Among actively traded shares, the world's largest contract electronics maker Hon Hai Precision Industry Co