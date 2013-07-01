July 01 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Monday.

Borrower Kanton St Gallen

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 250 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date July 16, 2038

Coupon 1.75 pct

Issue price 101.34

Reoffer price 100.39

ISIN CH0217825311

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date July 16, 2038

Coupon 2.0 pct

Issue price 102.105

Reoffer price 101.155

ISIN CH0217825337

Payment Date July 18, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank

Ratings AA+ (S&P)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

