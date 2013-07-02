July 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower TOTAL Capital Canada Ltd
Guarantor TOTAL SA
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date July 9, 2020
Coupon 1.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.165
Spread 43 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date July 9, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs
International & HSBC
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0951395317
