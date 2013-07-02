July 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal increased on Monday.

Borrower The Isreal Electric Corp ltd (IEC)

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount $150 million

Maturity Date June 21, 2018

Coupon 5.625 pct

Issue price 101.75

Reoffer price 101.75

Yield 5.219 pct

Notes The issue size will total $600 million when fungible

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount $150 million

Maturity Date June 21, 2023

Coupon 6.875 pct

Issue price 100.375

Reoffer price 100.375

Yield 6.822 pct

Notes The issue size will total 500 $million when fungible

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date July 09, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays & Citi

Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)

Listing Singapore Exchange

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law New York

