July 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower Network Rail Infrastructure Finance Plc
Issue Amount 200 million sterling
Maturity Date November 22, 2047
Coupon 1.125 pct
Reoffer price 124.71
Spread 31 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the Gilt
Payment Date July 09, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 50 - 1
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 3.96 billion sterling
When fungible
ISIN XS0322049296
