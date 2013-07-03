July 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Wednesday.
Borrower Kommuninvest AB
Issue Amount 100 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date July 19, 2017
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 43bp
Payment Date July 10, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Handelsbanken
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 500
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 600 million
Swedish crown when fungible
ISIN XS0650145724
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.