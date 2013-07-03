July 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Kommuninvest AB

Issue Amount 100 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date July 19, 2017

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 43bp

Payment Date July 10, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Handelsbanken

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 500

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 600 million

Swedish crown when fungible

ISIN XS0650145724

