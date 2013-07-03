July 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower NRW.BANK
Guarantor German Federal State of North Rhine-Westphalia
Issue Amount $300 million
Maturity Date July 08, 2016
Coupon 3-month Libor + 20bp
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date July 11, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Daiwa, Deutsche Bank & HSBC
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees German
Denoms (K) 10
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0951555886
Data supplied by International Insider.