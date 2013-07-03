July 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a multi tranche deal priced on Wednesday.
Borrower GDF Suez SA
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 600 million euro
Maturity Date Perpetual bond
Coupon 3.875 pct
Reoffer price 98.342
Spread 358.5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 0.25 pct 2018 OBL
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank,
BNP paribas, Credit Agricole CIB, JPMorgan,
Societe Generale, BBVA, BOTM, ING, Mizuho, Natixis,
SMBC & Unicredit
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date Perpetual bond
Coupon 4.75 pct
Reoffer price 97.588
Spread 387.4 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 3.25 pct 2021 DBR
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank,
BNP paribas, Credit Agricole CIB, JPMorgan,
Societe Generale, BBVA, BOTM, ING, Mizuho, Natixis,
SMBC & Unicredit
* * * *
Tranche 3
Issue Amount 300 million sterling
Maturity Date Perpetual bond
Coupon 4.625 pct
Reoffer price 98.261
Spread 330.8 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.5 pct 2019 UKT
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas,
CITI, Deutsche Bank, Barclays, RBS, Santander & HSBC
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date July 10, 2013
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Euronext Paris
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.