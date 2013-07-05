* Dodd-Frank deadline finds Asians unprepared
* Trillions of dollars of contracts at risk
* Only Australians and Japanese register with CFTC
By Christopher Langner and Carrie Hong
July 5 (IFR) - Many banks in Asia are putting trillions of
dollars in US derivatives business at risk in failing to keep to
regulation under the Dodd-Frank Act.
Banks that handle swaps contracts with US counterparties
have until July 12 to comply with disclosure rules governed by
the US financial services act.
The rules require any bank that records more than US$8bn in
notional principal of derivatives transactions with US entities
in a 12-month period to register as a swaps dealer. Once
registered, dealers have to comply with most of the requirements
of the wide-ranging Dodd-Frank Act, including the reporting of
every derivatives contract involving a US entity.
In Asia Pacific, however, only Australian and Japanese banks
have registered so far, according to data from the Commodities
and Futures Trading Commission. As of June 7, 78 institutions
had already registered as swaps dealers - 46 of those are based
outside the US.
Institutions in Asia and elsewhere exceeding that threshold
but that do not observe the regulations could see all their
swaps contracts with US counterparts declared void.
That is no small matter for Asia Pacific, a big part of the
international market for derivatives. In the first quarter of
the year, the region originated US$30.9trn of exchange-traded
derivatives contracts, according to the Bank for International
Settlements.
Data for over-the-counter contracts is not available in
geographical terms, but Asia is estimated to be responsible for
tens of trillions of dollars more each year in off-exchange
trading.
While it is not clear how much of this volume includes US
counterparties, the entire market for derivatives is affected by
the regulation - directly or indirectly. Asian firms will find
it difficult to escape the reaches of the CFTC completely.
LEARNING CURVE
Lawyers and bankers in the region say many Asian lenders
lack information or are dismissive about the new rules, despite
their use of derivatives. However, it is important that they at
least become aware of the requirements, because even banks that
may not have to register as swap dealers still have to perform
calculations on a regular basis to ensure they are under the
US$8bn threshold.
"Every sizeable non-US bank with a significant derivatives
business should take the time and effort to perform the de
minimis calculations to ascertain whether or not it may be
required to register as a swap dealer with the CFTC," said Jeff
Chen, Hong Kong-based partner at U.S. law firm Cadwalader,
Wickersham & Taft, and a specialist in derivatives regulation.
"Some of the largest banks in Asia have not yet done a proper
calculation."
One Chinese banker, who works in the local swaps market,
said his firm had invited an adviser to inform staff about how
the new regulation works, but he had not heard anything about
the need to register with the CFTC. That also means he has never
heard of the US$8bn threshold.
BIG BUSINESS
The banker admitted, though, that Chinese banks did a lot of
derivatives deals with US counterparties and that US$8bn could
be reached very easily.
For some banks, one mitigating factor is that the US$8bn
total refers to notional volumes. A bank may have US$70bn in
derivatives deals with US counterparties, but, because many are
cancelled out by deals in the opposite direction, its notional
principal volume will often remain below the US$8bn threshold.
The CFTC started to require non-US banks to tally their swap
dealings with US persons from October 12 last year. Once a
non-US bank crosses the US$8bn annual threshold it must register
as a swap dealer within about two months.
According to Chen, the world's largest banks had already
reached the US$8bn threshold by the end of October last year,
and so were obliged to register with the CFTC by the end of
December 2012. Some 60 banks did so at that time.
On the other hand, no Chinese bank, including Industrial and
Commercial Bank of China, the world's biggest bank by assets at
the end of 2012, has yet registered with the CFTC. Meanwhile,
all of the major banks in Australia and Japan, many far smaller
than the biggest Chinese lenders, are on the CFTC list.
Chinese banks are not alone in not registering. For
instance, banks in South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia and
Indonesia that interact with US markets have yet to sign with
the regulator either.
Indeed, banks in certain Asian jurisdictions point to a
number of reasons for not complying with Dodd-Frank. In China,
the Philippines, Singapore and Vietnam, for instance, banking
secrecy laws limit the disclosure of counterparties in some
transactions - something mandatory for registered dealers.
Unless the CFTC extends the deadline, as it has in the past,
every derivatives contract involving a US entity will have to be
reported to the futures and options regulator from next Friday.
The US regulator has agreed to exempt banks in some Asian
jurisdictions from revealing client information while the
privacy regulations are worked out. But without an extension of
the July 12 dealer registration deadline, a bank's failure to
register as a swap dealer when it should have done so could
result in serious consequences.
In addition to administrative penalties and fines, an
unregistered non-US swap dealer could face the risk that its
swaps may be challenged by the US counterparty as void or
terminable on grounds of illegality.
"Not only is there risk of illegality," said Chen, "but
simply a claim made by the US counterparty, or an investigation
made by the CFTC or other regulator, could result in
reputational harm to a bank."
(Reporting By Christopher Langner and Carrie Hong; Editing by
Timothy Sifert)