LPC: Valeant seeks US$3bn loan to support refinancing effort
NEW YORK, March 6 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc plans to line up a US$3.06bn incremental term loan as part of a debt restructuring, sources said.
eAccess
NEW YORK, March 6 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc plans to line up a US$3.06bn incremental term loan as part of a debt restructuring, sources said.
LIMA, March 6 Workers at Cerro Verde mine, one of the largest copper producers in Peru, plan to start a five-day strike on March 10 to demand better labor conditions, a union representative told Reuters on Monday.
* Equity Lifestyle Properties - Reaffirm guidance for FFO per share, normalized FFO per share for 3 months ending March 31, 2017, FY ending Dec 31, 2017 Source text: [http://bit.ly/2mt7A9g] Further company coverage: