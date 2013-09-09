Sep 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA)

Issue Amount A$125 million

Maturity Date September 24, 2019

Coupon 5.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.943

Yield 5.011 pct

Spread 95 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date September 24, 2013

Lead Manager(s) CBA & TD Securities

Ratings Aa2 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),

AA- (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 2-1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

