Sep 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower Scania AB

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date September 14, 2017

Coupon 1.625 pct

Reoffer price 100.173

Spread 38 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date September 16, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Danske

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

The issue size will total 350 million

euro when fungible

ISIN XS0828736198

Data supplied by International Insider.