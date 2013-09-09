BRIEF-Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and Red Barrels enter retail distribution agreement
* Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment - co, Red Barrels announced worldwide distribution agreement for outlast trinity
Sept 9 Centerra Gold Inc said it entered into an understanding with the Central Asian state of Kyrgyzstan that could pave the way for joint ownership of the country's flagship mine.
Toronto-listed Centerra said Kyrgyz state gold company, Kyrgyzaltyn JSC, would swap its 32.7 percent stake in Centerra for a 50 percent interest in a joint venture that would own the Kumtor Project. Centerra would also receive $100 million.
Centerra has been under pressure to redraw an agreement struck in 2009 to operate the Kumtor mine, hidden high in the Tien Shan mountains. A state commission had said the company was paying too little to run the mine and accused it of damaging the environment.
A number of agreements entered in 2009 by the miner and the government would remain in effect, including the one on tax regime, according to terms of the non-binding memorandum of understanding.
Centerra would remain operator of the project and Kyrgyzaltyn would receive six million warrants to acquire Centerra shares at an exercise price of C$10. The warrants would be exercisable for two years.
All state agency environmental claims against the project would be resolved prior to the restructuring, Centerra said.
* Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment - co, Red Barrels announced worldwide distribution agreement for outlast trinity
* Hudson Pacific Properties updates 2017 outlook in connection with public offering and pending acquisition
DUBAI, March 6 EFG Hermes expects a deal for its renewable energy platform Vortex to buy a portfolio of solar power assets in Britain for 470 million pounds ($576.8 million) from Sun Edison's Terraforma (TERP.O) to close in May or June, a senior executive said on Monday.