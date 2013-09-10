Sep 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower BP Capital Markets p.l.c
Guarantor BP p.l.c
Issue Amount 600 million euro
Maturity Date February 17, 2021
Coupon 2.517 pct
Reoffer price Par
Yield 2.518 pct
Spread 55 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 101.7bp
over the 2.5 pct January 2021 DBR
Payment Date September 13, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, lloyds,
Santander GBM & SG CIB
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP
ISIN XS0972165681
