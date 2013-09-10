Sep 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 50 million Polish Zloty

Maturity Date October 25, 2022

Coupon 4.25 pct

Issue price 102.112

Payment Date September 19, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & HSBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.25 pct (1.0 pct Selling & 0.25 pct M&U)

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

The issue size will total 150 million

Polish Zloty when fungible

ISIN XS0845917342

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.