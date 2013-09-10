Sep 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower PEUGEOT S.A

Issue Amount 600 million euro

Maturity Date January 18, 2019

Coupon 6.50 pct

Reoffer price 99.366

Spread 504.5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 553.8bp

over the 3.75 pct January 2019 DBR

Payment Date September 18, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas,CACIB ,HSBC, Natixis & SGCIB

Ratings B1 (Moody's)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN FR0011567940

