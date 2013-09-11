Sep 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower ING Bank NV (Sydney Branch)

Issue Amount A$100 million

Maturity Date September 27, 2019

Coupon 5.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.935

Yield 5.513 pct

Spread 136 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over ASW

Payment Date September 27, 2013

Lead Manager(s) ANZ, ING & TD Securities

Ratings A2 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 2

Data supplied by International Insider.