Sep 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Agence Francaise de Developpement

(AFD)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date February 15, 2021

Coupon 2.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.39

Spread 74.1 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 2.5 pct 2021 DBR

Payment Date September 18, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB

& Deutsche bank

Ratings AA+ (S&P) &

AA+ (Fitch)

Listing Paris

Denoms (K) 100

