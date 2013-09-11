Sep 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Agence Francaise de Developpement
(AFD)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date February 15, 2021
Coupon 2.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.39
Spread 74.1 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 2.5 pct 2021 DBR
Payment Date September 18, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB
& Deutsche bank
Ratings AA+ (S&P) &
AA+ (Fitch)
Listing Paris
Denoms (K) 100
