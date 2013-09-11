Sep 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Macquarie Bank
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date September 18, 2018
Coupon 2.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.638
Yield 2.578 pct
Spread 112 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 152.7bp
over Bunds
Payment Date September 18, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit suisse, JPMorgan & RBS
Ratings A2 (Moody's), A (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Data supplied by International Insider.