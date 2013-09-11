Sep 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Telefonica Europe BV

Guarantor Telefonica SA

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 1.125 billion euro

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 6.5 pct

Reoffer price Par

Spread 503.8 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 544.9bp

over the 1.0 pct October 2018 OBL

ISIN XS0972570351

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 625 million euro

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 7.625 pct

Reoffer price Par

Spread 558.6 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 600.6bp

over the 2.25 pct September 2021 DBR

ISIN XS0972588643

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date September 18, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BBVA, BNP Paribas, CITIGROUP, HSBC, Morgan Stanley,

SGCIB, UBS Investment Bank & UniCredit

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)

Listing london

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

