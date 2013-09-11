Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sep 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Telefonica Europe BV
Guarantor Telefonica SA
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 1.125 billion euro
Maturity Date Perpetual
Coupon 6.5 pct
Reoffer price Par
Spread 503.8 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 544.9bp
over the 1.0 pct October 2018 OBL
ISIN XS0972570351
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 625 million euro
Maturity Date Perpetual
Coupon 7.625 pct
Reoffer price Par
Spread 558.6 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 600.6bp
over the 2.25 pct September 2021 DBR
ISIN XS0972588643
* * * *
Common Terms
Payment Date September 18, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BBVA, BNP Paribas, CITIGROUP, HSBC, Morgan Stanley,
SGCIB, UBS Investment Bank & UniCredit
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Listing london
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English
