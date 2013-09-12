BRIEF-Banimmo FY EBIT rises to 59.4 million euros
* FY EBIT 59.4 million euros ($63.06 million) versus 4.5 million euros year ago
Sep 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower WGZ Bank Ag Westdeutsche Genossenschafts
Zentralbank
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date September 20, 2018
Coupon 1.5 pct
Issue price 99.86
Reoffer price 99.86
Yield 1.53 pct
Payment Date September 20, 2013
Lead Manager(s) WGZ
Ratings A1 (Moody's) &
A+ (Fitch)
Listing Duesseldorf
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000WGZ7L10
