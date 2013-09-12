(Correction to change ISIN from XS0972129713 to XS0972127913)

Sep 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Corealcredit Bank AG

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date December 19, 2016

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 28bp

Issue price 99.90

Reoffer price 99.90

Payment Date September 19, 2013

Lead Manager(s) CCB

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN XS0972127913

Data supplied by International Insider.