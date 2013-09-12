UPDATE 4-Saudi Aramco recruits JPMorgan, M.Stanley for IPO, HSBC a contender -source
* Saudi authorities aiming to list up to 5 pct of Aramco (Adds China's ICBCI, CICC pitching for deal)
Sep 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower International Finance Corp (IFC)
Issue Amount 150 million Sterling
Maturity Date December 15, 2015
Coupon 0.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.798
Spread 24 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.75 pct September 2015 Gilt
Payment Date September 19, 2013
Lead Manager(s) HSBC, RBC CM & RBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's GMTN programme
The issue size will total 400 million
sterling when fungible
ISIN XS0965725731
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
Feb 21 Oil giant Saudi Aramco has selected JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley, and HSBC Holdings Plc as lead underwriters on the firm's planned initial public share offering, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. (http://on.wsj.com/2lkNzAA)
Feb 21 Deutsche Boerse AG and the London Stock Exchange Group Plc are planning further concessions to satisfy the European Commission's concerns about their planned merger, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.