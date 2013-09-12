Sep 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Korea Finance Corp (KoFC)
Issue Amount 250 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date July 2, 2018
Coupon 1.375 pct
Issue price 100.469
Payment Date October 2, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & UBS
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
ISIN CH0223523298
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.