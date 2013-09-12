Sep 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Intesa Sanpaolo SpA

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date September 24, 2018

Coupon 2.25 pct

Issue price 99.734

Reoffer price 99.734

Yield 2.307 pct

Spread 90 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 132.7bp

over the 1.0 pct October 2018 OBL#167

Payment Date September 24, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, BNP Paribas, commerzbank, ING

& RBS

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law Italian

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP

Data supplied by International Insider.