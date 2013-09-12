Sept 12 U.S. Bancorp reduced its
long-term revenue and income growth forecast, citing a slump in
mortgage activity as interest rates rise, the Wall Street
Journal reported.
Mortgage applications in the third quarter are down 40
percent from the end of June, said Andrew Cecere, the chief
financial officer of the Minneapolis-based bank, during an
investor presentation in New York on Thursday. ()
The Mortgage Bankers Association said on Wednesday its
seasonally adjusted index of mortgage application activity,
which includes both refinancing and home purchase demand, sank
13.5 percent in the week ended Sept. 6, after rising 1.3 percent
the prior week.
U.S. Bancorp now expects long-term revenue growth of 6-8
percent, compared with the 7-8 percent it had earlier projected
in its 2010 presentation, the paper said.
The bank now expects income growth of 7-9 percent, compared
with the 8-9 percent it had forecast earlier.