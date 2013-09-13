Sep 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower Volkswagen Financial Services NV
Guarantor Volkswagen Financial Services AG
Issue Amount 250 million Norwegian Crown
Maturity Date April 4, 2016
Coupon 2.375 pct
Issue price 100.492
Payment Date September 19, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Danske
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion Norwegian Crown
when fungible
ISIN XS0909324039
