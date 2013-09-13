Sep 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount C$500 million
Maturity Date September 24, 2018
Coupon 2.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.833
Spread 20 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 54.3bp
over the September 2018 GoC
Payment Date September 24, 2013
Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Markets & TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Regs ISIN XS0973079469
144A ISIN US29878TCH59
