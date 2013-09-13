Sep 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount C$500 million

Maturity Date September 24, 2018

Coupon 2.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.833

Spread 20 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 54.3bp

over the September 2018 GoC

Payment Date September 24, 2013

Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Markets & TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Regs ISIN XS0973079469

144A ISIN US29878TCH59

Data supplied by International Insider.