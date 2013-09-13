Sep 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Friday.
Borrower Kommunekredit
Issue Amount $300 million
Maturity Date September 20, 2015
Coupon 3-month Libor + 5bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 5bp
Payment Date September 20, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America & HSBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
ISIN XS0972985641
Data supplied by International Insider.