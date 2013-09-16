Sep 16(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Swiss Prime Site Ag (SPS)

Issue Amount 230 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date October 21, 2020

Coupon 2.0 pct

Issue price 100.626

Reoffer price 99.951

Spread 80 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date October 21, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, UBS & ZKB

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0215650737

