Sep 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 100 million Brazilian real

Maturity Date December 15 , 2016

Coupon 9.5 pct

Issue price 99.636

Payment Date October 01, 2013

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law German

