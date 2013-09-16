European stocks futures point to higher open on a heavy day of company earnings - For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog
Sep 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Monday.
Borrower Vasakronan AB
Issue Amount 350 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date September 23, 2015
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 34bp
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 34bp
Payment Date September 23, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Handelsbanken
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Swedish
ISIN SE0005423605
March 7 British payment processor Worldpay Group Plc reported better-than-expected full-year underlying earnings, helped by strong performance in e-commerce payments.
March 7 British bank Shawbrook Group Plc said on Tuesday it had rejected an improved proposal be bought by two private equity firms for 825 million pounds ($1 billion).