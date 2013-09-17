(Correction to change ISIN from XS0973572000 to DE000A1HQ7L9)

Sep 17(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower VW Credit Inc

Guarantor Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft

Issue Amount $300 million

Maturity Date March 23, 2018

Coupon 2.25 pct

Issue price 99.927

Reoffer price 99.927

Yield 2.256 pct

Spread 68 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date September 23, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs, HSBC & RBS

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000A1HQ7L9

