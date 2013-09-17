Sep 17(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Kommunalkredit Austria AG

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date September 25, 2018

Coupon 1.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.772

Reoffer yield 1.673 pct

Spread 30 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date September 25, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Bnp Paribas, Deutsche Bank, DZ Bank,

Erste Group & Lbbw

Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law Austria

ISIN XS0973424152

