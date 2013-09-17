UPDATE 2-Britain's 'City minister' sidelined from role in Brexit
* Role seen as vital in upcoming Brexit talks (Adds roles for speaking to parliament in paragraph 9)
* Role seen as vital in upcoming Brexit talks (Adds roles for speaking to parliament in paragraph 9)
NEW YORK, March 1 BlackRock's iShares 20 Plus Year Treasury bond exchange traded fund was poised on Wednesday for its biggest single-day loss prompted by a bond market selloff spurred by growing expectations of an earlier-than-expected U.S. interest rate hike.
March 1 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday: