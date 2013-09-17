Sep 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Elisa Corp

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date January 22, 2021

Coupon 2.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.779

Yield 2.785 pct

Spread 95 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 147.1bp

over the 2.25 pct September 2020 DBR

Payment Date September 24, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank, Goldman Sachs International,

Nordea Markets & Pohjola Markets

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)

Full fees Undisclosed

