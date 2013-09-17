Sep 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Guarantor Anheuser-Busch Companies,Anheuser-Busch InBev Worldwide

Inc,Anheuser-Busch InBev Finance,Brandbrew SA

Brandbev S.A. R.L. & Cobrew NV

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date September 24, 2020

Coupon 2.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.859

Yield 2.272 pct

Spread 48 basis points

Underlying govt bond over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 94.3bp

over the 2.25 pct September 2020 DBR

ISIN BE6258027729

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 500 million sterling

Maturity Date September 24, 2025

Coupon 4.0 pct

Reoffer price 98.942

Yield 4.072 pct

Spread 105 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct July 03, 2025 UKT

ISIN BE6258029741

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date September 24, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, ING & JPMorgan

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

