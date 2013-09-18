BRIEF-NZX updates on monthly shareholder metrics for February 2017
* Feb total trades were 137,263, down 7.9% for cash market trading
Sep 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Wednesday.
Borrower Swedbank AB
Issue Amount 100 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date November 02, 2016
Coupon 3-Month Stibor + 90bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-Month Stibor + 90bp
Payment Date September 25, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Handelsbanken
Ratings A1(Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's MTN programme
The issue size will total 550 million Swedish crown
When fungible
Temporary ISIN XS0974237413
ISIN XS0850948075
PARIS, March 5 Former French prime minister Alain Juppe, who has been widely touted to replace embattled presidential candidate Francois Fillon, will make a statement to the press on Monday morning, he said in a post on Twitter.
FRANKFURT, March 5 Deutsche Bank expects the re-integration of its Postbank unit to take three to five years, its chief executive said after Germany's top lender announced plans for an 8 billion euro ($8.5 billion) rights issue and a structural shake-up.