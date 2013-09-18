Sep 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Swedbank AB

Issue Amount 100 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date November 02, 2016

Coupon 3-Month Stibor + 90bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-Month Stibor + 90bp

Payment Date September 25, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Handelsbanken

Ratings A1(Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's MTN programme

The issue size will total 550 million Swedish crown

When fungible

Temporary ISIN XS0974237413

ISIN XS0850948075

