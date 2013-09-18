BRIEF-NZX updates on monthly shareholder metrics for February 2017
* Feb total trades were 137,263, down 7.9% for cash market trading
Sep 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 50 million Turkish lira
Maturity Date August 04, 2016
Coupon 5.0 pct
Issue price 93.4875
Yield 7.612 pct
Payment Date September 25, 2013
Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.375 pct (0.1875 pct m&u)
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total 500 million Turkish lira
When fungible
ISIN XS0864257349
Data supplied by International Insider.
