Sep 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Gazprom OAO

Issue Amount 500 million sterling

Maturity Date September 25, 2020

Coupon 5.338 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Spread 365 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Gilt

Payment Date September 25, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche bank & JPMorgan

Ratings Baa1 (Moody's), BBB (S&P),

BBB (Fitch)

Listing Ireland

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

