BRIEF-Majuperak Holdings Bhd announces resignation of managing director
* Y.Bhg Dato' Jamal Bin Mohd Aris resigned as managing director Source text: [http://bit.ly/2mhTojr] Further company coverage:
Sep 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 50 million Turkish Lira
Maturity Date September 3, 2018
Coupon 5.25 pct
Issue price 90.5325
Payment Date September 27, 2013
Lead Manager(s) CITI & Danske Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.875 pct ( 1.625 pct selling & 0.25% m&u)
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 175 million Turkish Lira
when fungible
ISIN XS0935881853
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Expecting to record substantially decreased profit attributable to shareholders of about hk$25.0 million for year ended 31 december 2016
March 3 Indian shares ended little changed on Friday, but posted their first weekly fall in six, as investors booked profits after a rally that lifted the benchmark indexes to near two-year highs in the previous session.