Sep 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Australia Pacific Airports (Melbourne) Pty Limited

Guarantor Australia Pacific Airports Corporation

Limited, APAC (Holding No.2) Pty LTD

Issue Amount 550 million euro

Maturity Date September 26, 2023

Coupon 3.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.056

Yield 3.237 pct

Spread 105 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date September 26, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, CITI & JPMorgan

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing Singapore

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

