BRIEF-Skanska buys land in Prague for SEK 290 mln
* Says invests in land in Prague, Czech Republic, for CZK 841 mln, about SEK 290 mln
Sep 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Federal Republic Of Germany
Issue Amount 100 million Turkish Lira
Maturity Date September 19, 2017
Coupon 8.5 pct
Issue price 103.950
Payment Date September 26, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Nordea & TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.625 pct (1.4 pct selling & 0.225 pct m&u)
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total 150 million Turkish Lira
when fungible
ISIN XS0972246093
* Says Central Bank Of Russia revokes license from Tatfondbank Source text: http://bit.ly/2mMYhyG
PARIS, March 3 ALD Automotive, the car leasing unit of France's Societe Generale, reported a 21 percent rise in 2016 net profit ahead of its planned initial public offering that could value the company at more than 6 billion euros.