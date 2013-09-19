Sep 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Swisscom AG via Lunar Funding V

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date September 30, 2020

Coupon 2.0 pct

Issue price 99.054

Reoffer price 99.054

Spread 40 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date September 30, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank & RBS

Ratings A2 (Moody's)

Listing Irish

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS0972165848

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.