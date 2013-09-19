Sep 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Canada Housing Trust No 1

Guarantor Her Majesty in right of Canada via CMHC

Issue Amount C$5.0 billion

Maturity Date December 15, 2018

Coupon 2.35 pct

Issue price 99.826

Reoffer price 99.826

Yield 2.386 pct

Spread 37.5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the GOC

Payment Date September 26, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BMO, Scotia, TD Securities & RBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Governing Law Canada

Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme